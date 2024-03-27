Mauritania/Morocco: Football - Morocco, Mauritania Draw 0-0 in Friendly

Rabat — Morocco's national football team failed to score as they drew 0-0 with Mauritania in a friendly game, held Tuesday at the Grand Stadium of Agadir.

From the outset of the game, the national squad faced a strong Mauritanian defensive block, pushing Walid Regragui's men to maintain their pressure to create chances, notably through Soufiane Rahimi and Brahim Diaz, but in vain.

The changes made in the second time by national coach Walid Regragui, with the exit of Soufiane Rahimi and Hakim Ziyech, replaced by Ilias Akhomach and Youssef En-Nesyri, did not make the expected difference.

Last Friday, the Moroccan squad bested Angola 1-0 in a friendly game at the same stadium.