Liberia: Sen. Nimely Opens Fresh Ethnic Wounds

Despite some commitments to co-exist, Liberia's brutal civil war had left years of bitter relationships between citizens from Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties because there were events when the war took tribal lines, and Liberians killed each other senselessly.

Grand Gedeh County Senator and former Liberian top warlord Thomas Yaya Nimely has opened ethnic wounds in an outburst against the maltreatment of his kinsmen by the people of Nimba County.

In Senate chambers this week, Nimely explained that Grand Gedeans have opened their arms of friendship with Nimbaians, allowing intermarriages and property acquisition in his county, but Nimbaians are not reciprocating.

"Today, we can boast more than 17,000 Nimbaians in Grand Gedeh County. They are in every village and town, digging gold, setting traps, marrying our sisters, loving our wives--they are all over the place," said Mr. Nimely.

He directed his complaint to Nimba County's political 'godfather,' Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, another former Liberian warlord under whose rebel command then-sitting President Samuel Kanyon Doe was brutally murdered.

"Nimba County is not reciprocating. You are not accepting Krahn people into Nimba County. That is a serious problem for me," Senator Nimely complained.

"If we accept you and your children, your brothers are buying land, and they're living with us, and we are inter-marrying, you should have that moral and religious obligation to accept us," he continued.

Senator Nimely said every Krahn person who lives in Nimba will have to lie that they are either Grebo or Kru.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

Citing some examples, he told a story of a Nimba lady who was so much in love with a Krahn man that she decided to take him to her parents.

Sen. Nimely said that upon realizing that their daughter had brought a Krahn man, the lady was told that the man had to leave Nimba.

However, he narrated that the man died from poisoning through liquor in one week after the lady refused to allow her man to leave.

Additionally, Sen. Nimely said another Krahn man also died from liquor poisoning in Nimba.

In response, Nimba Senator Prince Yormie Johnson said what his colleague did was not good but to disgrace the people of Nimba.

Johnson said he had just heard from Nimely that someone from Grand Gedeh had been poisoned, noting that they both visit each other's offices, and it was not fair to bring the matter in public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What you said today was a disgrace to the people of Nimba. I have been here long, that did not come to your attention, to our attention," said Johson.

He questioned Grand Gedeh Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue and why he did not reveal this information if he knew of Grand Gedeans being poisoned by Nimbaians.

Sen. Johnson argued that during the past election, Sen. Nimely urged the people of Grand Gedeh not to vote for his Nimba kinsmen.

Johnson lamented that Nimely has again indicted the people of Nimba for not allowing the people of Grand Gedeh to migrate to Nimba.

"Everyone is allowed to migrate [to] whatever county they want to go to. If you keep yourself conservative and don't travel and settle there, well, it's up to you," said Johnson.

He called on his colleague, Sen. Nimely, to maintain the peace in spoken words and in all that he does.