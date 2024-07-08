Liberia: I'm Not Witch-Hunting Anybody

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has informed former President George Manneh Weah and other opposition leaders that his government is not witch-hunting anybody but intends to rectify past wrongs and govern with integrity.

"To those of you with connections to the previous government, I want to make it clear that nobody entered this administration with the intention to witch-hunt or persecute anyone," said President Boakai on Thursday, July 5, 2024.

During the launch of the Employee Status Regularization Project and the unveiling of 13 consultants in Monrovia, President Boakai said his government aims to correct past mistakes and implement governance in a new manner.

A little over five months into office, President Boakai has established several smaller integrity institutions.

They include the Assets Recovery Task Force, the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court, and the Employee Status Regularization Project.

The Assets Recovery Task Force and the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court were established to investigate and hold accountable those involved in the Liberian Civil War, and those who unlawfully amassed wealth under previous administrations.

However, opposition leaders in the country including former President Weah and former warlord Senator Prince Y. Johnson, view the President's actions as targeted persecution.

Johnson reluctantly endorsed a Senate resolution committing to establish courts to prosecute war and economic crimes.

Senator Johnson accused President Boakai of unilaterally pushing for the establishment of the war crimes court based on recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), and of using financial incentives to influence support.

In a recent call to Freedom FM, former President Weah also criticized the Boakai administration for allegedly targeting members of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) party in appointed or tenure positions. Weah accused the president of alleged constitutional violations.

The establishment of the integrity institutions appears to bother many past officials including those who worked in ex-President Weah's regime.

In the first weeks of the Boakai administration, the Assets Recovery Task Force seized several vehicles belonging to Gracious Ride Incorporated.

Gracious Ride belongs to former President Weah's Protocol Madam Finda Bundoo.

The Task Force seized the vehicles over allegations of fraudulent acquisition before a court ordered their release.

Opposition leaders have also accused President Boakai of violating Article 18 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on political affiliation, by removing officials from tenure positions.

However, President Boakai defended his actions as necessary for rooting out corruption and setting an example for future leaders, particularly the youth of Liberia.

"Imagine you're in charge of a household's food, and someone is stealing from it, depriving others. What would you do?" President Boakai asked rhetorically.

"We are acting not out of malice, but out of responsibility to safeguard the future of Liberia," he argued.

President Boakai insisted that his efforts are not about the next election but about securing a better future for the next generation.

He vowed to continue to act according to "our principles and not out of animosity towards anyone."

"You may criticize me or make me your adversary, but our focus remains on doing what is right for our country," he told the opposition.

He reassured everyone that his work was not about personal vendettas but about fulfilling his duties.