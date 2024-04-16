Africa: Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup Recalled in Six Countries Due to Toxic Compound

14 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

Two batches of Benylin Paediatric cough syrup, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson before it spun off its consumer health division to Kenvue, have been recalled in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Eswatini, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Days after Johnson & Johnson (J&J) attempted to distance itself from another high-profile scandal linked to its products, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) issued a recall of two batches of Benylin Paediatric cough syrup due to contamination of a toxic compound better known in the production of coolants for engines, wallpaper strippers, inks, and other industrial products.

Such products are required to be clearly labelled "harmful, if swallowed".

Diethylene glycol (DEG) is toxic to humans when consumed and can be fatal. Consumption can result in abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and acute kidney injury, which may lead to death.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Nigeria's health ministry had recalled a batch of J&J's Benylin Paediatric syrup, which is also used to treat hay fever and other allergic conditions in children under the age of 12, because it contained an "unacceptable high level of diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals", the Food and Drug Administration and Control said in a public alert.

The affected batches - described as "substandard" - were produced in South Africa in 2021 and were set to expire this month, the Nigerian regulator said.

On...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.