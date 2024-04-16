Africa: Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup Recalled in Six Countries Due to Toxic Compound

analysis

Two batches of Benylin Paediatric cough syrup, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson before it spun off its consumer health division to Kenvue, have been recalled in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Eswatini, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Days after Johnson & Johnson (J&J) attempted to distance itself from another high-profile scandal linked to its products, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) issued a recall of two batches of Benylin Paediatric cough syrup due to contamination of a toxic compound better known in the production of coolants for engines, wallpaper strippers, inks, and other industrial products.

Such products are required to be clearly labelled "harmful, if swallowed".

Diethylene glycol (DEG) is toxic to humans when consumed and can be fatal. Consumption can result in abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and acute kidney injury, which may lead to death.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Nigeria's health ministry had recalled a batch of J&J's Benylin Paediatric syrup, which is also used to treat hay fever and other allergic conditions in children under the age of 12, because it contained an "unacceptable high level of diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals", the Food and Drug Administration and Control said in a public alert.

The affected batches - described as "substandard" - were produced in South Africa in 2021 and were set to expire this month, the Nigerian regulator said.

On...