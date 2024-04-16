Africa: Confronting the Crisis of Unsafe Medicines in Africa - a Call for Heightened Regulatory Vigilance

analysis

African countries, particularly those with lower incomes, are disproportionately affected by the scourge of substandard and falsified medicines.

The recent tragedy in Gambia, where 66 children lost their lives after consuming cough syrups contaminated with toxic chemicals, has cast a spotlight on a critical issue facing the African continent: the safety and quality of medicines.

This incident, involving medications produced by an Indian pharmaceutical company, underscores a broader, systemic problem that demands immediate and robust action from national medicines regulatory bodies, healthcare professionals and policymakers across Africa.

The core of the crisis lies in the regulatory mechanisms that have failed to prevent the entry and distribution of substandard and falsified medicines in African markets. The contamination of cough syrups with toxic chemicals such as diethylene glycol, a substance with no medical use and known for its use in antifreeze and paint strippers, highlights a glaring oversight in the evaluation and monitoring of medicine components.

This oversight points to a critical need for stringent auditing of manufacturing facilities, comprehensive training for inspectors, and a thorough evaluation of all medicine components, including excipients like glycerine, which are susceptible to adulteration.

