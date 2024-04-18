Nigeria: Seven Deaths Are From Malaria, Typhoid Not Strange Disease - Kano Govt

18 April 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Longtong Yakubu

Kano State Ministry of Health has dispelled reports of an outbreak of a strange illness in Gundutse village of Kura local government area.

The ministry's information officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, in a telephone conversation with LEADERSHIP yesterday, said seven people died in the community as a result of severe malaria and typhoid, not strange disease as reported by a national daily.

He explained that records from the Disease, Surveillance and Notification Response (DSNR) at the local government area shows that it was a known disease - Malaria and Typhoid that broke out at the community during the Ramadan period.

Meanwhile Abdullahi added that measures have been taken by government and other stakeholders to address the situation while surveillance is still ongoing in the community.

A national daily (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that at Gundutse village, 45 people have died as a result of a mysterious illness of which victims mostly women, children and the elderly exhibited symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and malaria.

