Togo Revises Constitution to Eliminate Term Limits - an Explainer

The ruling party's revision of the Togolese Constitution eliminates universal suffrage for the presidency while effectively shifting to a parliamentary system that evades presidential term limits.

What is happening in Togo?

On April 19, lawmakers in the National Assembly from the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR) party adopted by a vote of 87-0 a change to the constitution that eliminates citizens' right to vote directly for the president of the republic.

The approved constitution also establishes a new powerful executive position of President of the Council of Ministers. Elected by the National Assembly, this individual will effectively act as a prime minister overseeing the day-to-day operations of the government. The President of the Council of Ministers will come from the party with the most seats in the legislature or lead a coalition of parties if there is no single-party majority.

The term of office of the President of the Council of Ministers will be 6 years. However, as in a parliamentary system, this mandate is renewable indefinitely so long as the ruling power retains a majority. This removes the stipulation of a limit of two 5-year presidential terms--a key provision in the previous constitution that had been adopted after widespread popular protests.

The new Constitution retains a figurehead President who is subject to a 4-year mandate renewable once.

Why is this significant?

The Constitutional revision creates an avenue by which President Faure Gnassingbé can extend his family's 57-year dynastic rule, along with his own 19-year tenure in power.

What has been the public's response?

What role has the security sector played?

Togo's police and army are seen as closely aligned with the ruling UNIR party. The army was instrumental in ensuring Faure Gnassignbé succeeded his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, when he died in office in 2005. Security actors' response to protests in 2005 left hundreds dead.

Violent police crackdowns on political demonstrations have been routine under Gnassingbé family rule.

70 percent of the military are from Gnassingbé's Kabye ethnic group, even though the group makes up only a quarter of the population.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Togo Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additional Resources