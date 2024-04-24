Togo Revises Constitution to Eliminate Term Limits - an Explainer

Pixabay
Togo national flag
23 April 2024
Africa Center for Strategic Studies (Washington, DC)
By The Africa Center for Strategic Studies

The ruling party's revision of the Togolese Constitution eliminates universal suffrage for the presidency while effectively shifting to a parliamentary system that evades presidential term limits.

What is happening in Togo?

  • On April 19, lawmakers in the National Assembly from the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR) party adopted by a vote of 87-0 a change to the constitution that eliminates citizens' right to vote directly for the president of the republic.
  • The approved constitution also establishes a new powerful executive position of President of the Council of Ministers. Elected by the National Assembly, this individual will effectively act as a prime minister overseeing the day-to-day operations of the government. The President of the Council of Ministers will come from the party with the most seats in the legislature or lead a coalition of parties if there is no single-party majority.
  • The term of office of the President of the Council of Ministers will be 6 years. However, as in a parliamentary system, this mandate is renewable indefinitely so long as the ruling power retains a majority. This removes the stipulation of a limit of two 5-year presidential terms--a key provision in the previous constitution that had been adopted after widespread popular protests.
  • The new Constitution retains a figurehead President who is subject to a 4-year mandate renewable once.

Why is this significant?

The Constitutional revision creates an avenue by which President Faure Gnassingbé can extend his family's 57-year dynastic rule, along with his own 19-year tenure in power.

What has been the public's response?

  • The move has generated outrage from the opposition who have labelled the move a constitutional coup. Nathaniel Olympio, President of the Parti des Togolais said, "By depriving the Togolese of choosing the President of the republic through this constitutional coup, this regime has crossed a red line."
  • Another opposition party, the Dynamique pour la Majorité du Peuple, said the constitutional changes amount to a "political maneuver to allow Gnassignbé to extend his tenure for life."
  • Opposition parties have decried the opacity of the process noting that the text of the changes had not even been made public.
  • Around 100 Togolese academics and civil society groups signed an appeal calling on citizens to "mobilize" and reject what they perceive as Gnassingbé's abuse of power.
  • A group representing Togo's Catholic bishops said lawmakers had no right to adopt a new constitution given that the parliament's mandate had expired in December ahead of legislative elections.
  • Protests organized by the opposition have been banned, although some were held, nonetheless. Brigitte Kafui Adjamagbo-Johnson, leader of the Convention Démocratique des Peoples Africains party summarized the opposition's defiance saying, "We're not going to accept this, and we will fight against this constitution."
  • This is tempered by a widespread fear among Togolese that they could be targeted by authorities for expressing their views in public. Opposition politicians have been arrested for organizing protests. An opposition press conference under the banner of "Don't Touch My Constitution" was similarly broken up by security forces. Public prosecutor Talaka Mawama said an investigation had been launched against "individuals caught distributing leaflets and chanting slogans inciting popular revolt."

What role has the security sector played?

  • Togo's police and army are seen as closely aligned with the ruling UNIR party. The army was instrumental in ensuring Faure Gnassignbé succeeded his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, when he died in office in 2005. Security actors' response to protests in 2005 left hundreds dead.
  • Violent police crackdowns on political demonstrations have been routine under Gnassingbé family rule.
  • 70 percent of the military are from Gnassingbé's Kabye ethnic group, even though the group makes up only a quarter of the population.

Additional Resources

Read the original article on ACSS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Center for Strategic Studies. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.