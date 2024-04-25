Liberia: Speaker Koffa to Deliver Keynote Address At World Malaria Day Celebration Today

Yarkpah Town — Today, Liberia will join the rest of the world in commemoration of the World Malaria Day, under the theme: Health equity, Gender, and Human Rights." The national slogan is: "Sleep under the net, everywhere and every night."

This year's World Malaria Day will be celebrated in Yarkpah Town; which will bring together students, parents, civil society, health partners and local authorities in an expected colorful program.

Health Minister, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto disclosed that Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa of the 55th Legislature will serve as Keynote Speaker.

"Each year April 25 is set aside as Word Malaria Day and is celebrated universally to draw attention to the negative impact malaria continues to have on the world's population and to create awareness in the advocacy being made to reduce malaria burden," Dr. Kpoto said

"In Liberia, during the celebration of World Malaria Day the Malaria Vaccine, and the Insecticide Treated Nets (ITs) National Mass Campaign will be launched. The malaria vaccine will be given in the six southeastern counties and later scaled up to the other counties in the country.

During this celebration, awareness is created that malaria is a preventable and curable disease. There will be radio talk shows as a means of educating the public on pertinent information on malaria including the strategies and community-based activities to enhance the understanding of malaria."

According to the Health Minister, the program begins with a parade commencing at 8:30 a.m., from Yarkpa Town to Gbediah Health Center in Rivercess.

"This will be followed by the indoor program at the health center in Rivercess, where the Speaker of the National Legislature will give a keynote speech, thereafter, the Malaria Vaccine and the Insecticide Treated nets (ITs) Mass Campaign will be launched.

Meanwhile, Liberia has been included among 12 countries in Africa to benefit from the World Health Organization (WHO) first-ever approved malaria vaccine to introduce the malaria routine immunization program for the first time.

Liberia was allotted 112,00 doses of Malaria vaccines but on January 2024, only received 88,780 vials why the remaining 44,390 violas expected in July 2024.

Accordingly, the malaria vaccines will be administered beginning today across the six (6) counties.

The six counties have 39 statutory or political districts, targeting 36,946 children between the ages 5 - 23 months old.

In the six counties, 149 health facilities will be used to administer the vaccines; Sinoe - 38 health facilities; Grand Gedeh - 24 health facilities; Grand Kru - 20 health facilities; Maryland - 26 health facilities; River Gee - 20 health facilities; Rivercess - 21 heath facilities.

Malaria remains one of Africa's deadliest diseases, killing nearly half a million children under the age of 5, and accounting for approximately 95% of global malaria cases and 96% of deaths in 2021.