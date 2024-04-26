Liberia: Red Cross Wants Concerted Fight Against Malaria

Red Cross urges strong fight against Malaria, a killer disease in Liberia and rest of Africa.

-The Liberian Red Cross, in solidarity with global initiatives, will commemorate World Malaria Day this Thursday, April 25, by spearheading a call to action against the prevalent disease.

Recognizing malaria as a significant public health challenge, particularly in countries like Liberia, where transmission rates are high, the Red Cross underscores the urgent need for practical interventions to combat this killer disease.

According to a press release, statistics from the Red Cross Clinic reveal a surge in malaria cases received in the first quarter of 2024. This echos findings from the County Malaria Profile, which identifies malaria as the leading cause of attendance in outpatient departments and the primary cause of inpatient deaths in Liberia.

"The burden of malaria excessively affects vulnerable populations, particularly children and pregnant women," says Red Cross Secretary General Gregory T. Blamoh.

"As we commemorate World Malaria Day under the theme 'Health Equity, Gender, and Human Rights,' we emphasize the need to address malaria within the broader framework of health equity and human rights. Access to preventive measures such as mosquito nets remains limited in many communities, perpetuating the transmission cycle. We must take concerted action to bridge these gaps and ensure equitable access to malaria prevention and control measures."

As part of the World Malaria Day celebrations, the Liberian Red Cross will undertake various activities to raise awareness and promote preventive measures. Two communities in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties have been identified for a comprehensive intervention, including a cleanup campaign, awareness-raising sessions, and distribution of mosquito nets to over 200 households.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malaria International Organisations Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must act together to fight malaria and save the lives of pregnant women and children under five who are vulnerable to the disease," emphasized the Red Cross Secretary-General.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

"Health and well-being remain a top priority for the Red Cross, and on this occasion, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against malaria. We call on the global community to increase attention and allocate more resources to frontline organizations involved in malaria prevention and control."

The Liberian Red Cross is currently working with Plan International Liberia to provide over 2,700 nets under the 2024 mass distribution of insecticide-treated Treated Nets in both River Gee and Grand Kru Counties. The LNRCS, with support from the Embassy of Sweden, will also distribute 800 nets in 12 communities in Sinoe, River Gee, and Grand Kru as part of its Green Inclusive and Resilient Liberia (GIRL) Project.

The LNRCS wants calls on all stakeholders, including government agencies, community leaders, and international partners, to join hands in the collective effort to combat malaria and promote health equity, gender equality, and human rights. Press Release