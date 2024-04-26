Gambia: The Malaria Burden!

editorial

Malaria is one of the most severe health problems worldwide. Despite being the leading cause of death in many developing countries, studies revealed that nearly half the world's population lives in areas at risk of malaria transmission in 87 countries and territories.

However, The Gambia is one of the few countries in Sub-Saharan Africa that made a giant effort in reducing malaria cases, thanks to the aggressive campaign that the country has put up to stem the tide of malaria. This, to some extent, has helped significantly in the reduction of malaria cases in the country.

However, despite gains registered, there is no room for complacency in ensuring zero malaria cases in the country.

It is indeed worthy to note that The Gambia is one of the six countries in the World Health Organization African Region that has achieved the 2020 milestones of reducing malaria cases and deaths by 40% compared to 2015.

This figure speaks volume of the country's continued advocacy and putting sound policies in fighting this disease.

Globally, in 2022, there were an estimated 249 million malaria cases and 608 000 malaria deaths across 85 countries. The heaviest burden is in WHO's African Region where 95% of malaria cases occur and half a million children die from malaria each year. These data makes malaria one of the continent's biggest early childhood killers, even though death rates have declined over the past two decades.

The Ministry of Health through the National Malaria Control Programme on Thursday convened a symposium on World Malaria Day, which is commemorated on April 25th each year. The day is commemorated annually to galvanise support and raise awareness about malaria as a disease.

On this day, the global malaria community joins hands to underscore the importance of prevention, treatment and research as well as foster a sense of shared responsibility towards the journey to a malaria free world.

We therefore commend the officials at the Ministry and key partners for their ongoing surveillance and fight against this deadly disease. As we commemorate this day, let's broaden and amplify key messages and increase discussions on issues relating to malaria prevention, treatment and care. It might be a daunting challenge, but together we can achieve our target goals.

Let's always remember the burden this disease cause to humanity. But through sound and aggressive campaigns, we can achieve zero malaria case in The Gambia.