Kenya: NEMA Issues New Storm Water Advisory Targeting Counties, Companies

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has urged county governments to clear storm drains of material hindering the free flow of rainwater and receiving flowing water bodies.

NEMA further urged the county government in collaboration with other relevant authorities to clear materials such as market waste and illegal structures with the potential to clog waterways, in a advisory on Friday.

The agency also urged companies to to minimize the release of waste discharges to as to prevent the clogging of waterways and ensure the free flow of rain waters.

"Companies that also fall under extended producer responsibility regulations to ensure that during this period of flooding events minimize the release of waste and waste discharges with potential to clog waterways to safeguard the environment and public health," NEMA stated.

NEMA further urged property owners to take into consideration heavy rainwater receptor areas in places of previously unforeseen consequences arising from changes of vulnerability as a result of the heavy rains.

These areas include dams, large water bodies, quarries, mining sites, roads, construction facilities, and waste management sites.

NEMA called on people in flood-prone areas, especially in the lowlands to keep from the flooded areas and evacuate to higher grounds to avoid disaster.

"The public also advised to keep off flooded sites, move to higher grounds and to follow advisories from relevant regulatory authorities regarding risky ecologically sensitive sites and work with disaster risk reduction entities to evert disasters," the agency stated.

