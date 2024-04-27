Kenya: Kindiki, Murkomen Urge Caution As Govt Ramps Up Flood Response

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has urged members of the public to exercise cation and avoid risking their lives by driving through or walking in moving waters.

Kindiki stressed that despite the government's efforts to mitigate the loss and damage caused by the heavy rains, the public also needs to take responsibility.

"As the Government upscales its interventions to mitigate the loss and damage arising from torrential rains ravaging many parts of the Country, the public is urged to stop risking their lives by driving through or walking in moving water," he stated in an appeal on Friday.

His appeal came a day after the CS directed the National Police Service (NPS) to initiate extensive search and rescue operations nationwide in response to ongoing flood crises.

CS Kindiki emphasized the need for collaboration with the Kenya Red Cross and the Coast Guard for effective coordination.

His transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen urged motorists not to underestimate flooded waters and to exercise caution as they use them.

The CS has assured that the government was working to restore destroyed infrastructure, including railway lines, roads, and bridges to restore the undisrupted movement of people and goods.

"The heavy rains currently being experienced in different parts of the country have resulted in floods that have led to the loss of lives, destruction of property and critical infrastructure like railway lines, roads and bridges, and disruption of traffic flow," he stated

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts