Togo National Day

27 April 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

On behalf of the people of the United States, I offer congratulations to the people of Togo as you celebrate the 64th anniversary of your nation's independence. The partnership between the United States and Togo remains firmly rooted in the advancement of stability and peace throughout the world. We appreciate your commitment and diplomacy in support of the promotion of resilience in the region.

The United States stands beside Togo as a close partner on your Independence Day. We look forward to expanding our partnership and deepening our commitment to shared values over the coming year

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.