Togo National Day

On behalf of the people of the United States, I offer congratulations to the people of Togo as you celebrate the 64th anniversary of your nation's independence. The partnership between the United States and Togo remains firmly rooted in the advancement of stability and peace throughout the world. We appreciate your commitment and diplomacy in support of the promotion of resilience in the region.

The United States stands beside Togo as a close partner on your Independence Day. We look forward to expanding our partnership and deepening our commitment to shared values over the coming year

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State