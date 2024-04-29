Gambia: Health Ministry, Partners Celebrate World Malaria Day

The Ministry of Health through the National Malaria Control Program(NMCP) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) on Thursday joined commemorations marking World Malaria Day with the theme - 'Health Equity, Gender and Human Rights.'

At a joint event held at the National Malaria Control Programme complex in Kanifing, officials highlighted the need for joint efforts to combat malaria, which seems to be making a resurgence around the globe in recent years.

Dr. Momodou T. Nyassi, deputy director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health on behalf of the Minister, underscored the importance of the event, saying that this year's theme gives them the opportunity to raise awareness in the fight against malaria for those most affected by the disease.

He made reference to the plight of pregnant women and young children, thus highlighting the many different challenges communities faced; such as access to health services and the emerging threats posed by climate change.

"It is also an opportunity to showcase the many solutions and the significant progress made towards malaria elimination," he said.

Dr. Nyassi added that since the Abuja Declaration in 2000 on ending malaria, the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health has made significant achievements in closing the existing gaps in health inequities, gender and human rights related to malaria services.

Dr. Jane Maina, World Health Organization (WHO) county representative, said that despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic, The Gambia, alongside several other countries across Africa, has shown unwavering commitment at the national level, leading to significant successes in the battle against malaria.

This year, she added, the theme resonates deeply with the challenges people face in their fight against malaria, highlighting the urgent need to ensure continuous and equitable delivery of malaria services to all who need it most despite funding constraints.

She, however, reminded that the fight against malaria is far from over, saying that the WHO African Region continues to bear the heaviest burden of malaria cases and deaths globally, with millions of lives at stake.

"In 2021 alone, the region accounted for over 95% of malaria cases and 96% of deaths. Therefore, it is imperative that we accelerate our progress if we are to achieve the ambitious targets set for 2025 and 2030."

Amulai Touray, country manager of Catholic Relief Services (CRS) acknowledged that CRS's collaboration with NMCP, which dates back to 2006, has contributed to lasting impact in harnessing ICTAD in all malaria interventions, especially Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) and mass bed net distribution campaigns.

The CRS manager also indicated that CRS has been a key implementing partner of NMCP in the Global Fund projects, Access 5MC and MMV KOICA grant in The Gambia.

"This partnership has been instrumental in achieving significant strides in malaria control, prevention and awareness, contributor to a notable reduction in nationwide malaria incidence and prevalence."

