Zimbabwe: Police On High Alert As Workers Celebrate Labour Day, Warns Unions Against Toyi Toying

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a chilling warning to agitated workers and unions against using the May 1st gatherings for protests.

Zimbabwe commemorates Workers Day, Wednesday with several trade unions expected to hold events to mark the day.

Labour Day comes on the back of workers being disgruntled by meagre salaries which have been decimated by rising inflation.

Several government worker unions are demanding payment of a living wage to their members threatening industrial strikes.

In a statement, ZRP said the gathering should not degenerate into toyi toying saying its officers are on high alert.

"On 01/05/2024 (tomorrow), Zimbabwe will join other nations to commemorate Workers Day throughout the country. Labour organisations and workers from all parts of the country are expected to gather at various venues to commemorate Workers Day.

"The ZRP implores all labour organisations and workers to hold the commemorations in a peaceful manner. In the same vein, the Police will not allow any form of toyi -toyi, processions or marching on the streets under the guise of commemorating the Workers Day.

"What it means is that members of the public or workers should go straight to the venues or stadia where commemorations for the Workers Day will be taking place," read the statement.

Zimbabwe Congress Trade Unions - which gave birth to opposition politics - will tomorrow converge at Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield where political figures are expected to deliver addresses.