Zimbabwe: Mine Workers Subjected to Slave Wages, Poor Working Conditions - Union

Zimbabwe mine workers have said there is nothing to celebrate this Workers Day as they are still working in poor, hazardous conditions and receiving meagre remuneration.

In a statement marking the Workers Day commemorations Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mine Workers Union (ZDAMWU) said mine workers are poorly rewarded despite their major contribution to the country's economy.

ZDAMWU Secretary General Justice Zinhema said, "Comrades, mine workers are an important stakeholder in the extraction of mineral resources worldwide, they are the vital cog that drives any economy and Zimbabwe has been one good example.

"This therefore means mine workers' welfare should always be a priority.

"The Government and employers in the sector need to lend an ear to the concerns of the mine workers as much as possible to see that they are addressed not the current situation where workers have been turned into slaves by employers, mine workers have nothing to celebrate on this May Day as they are subjected to poor working conditions and 'slave wages' which have thrown them into abject poverty despite being a vital cog in our economy," Zinhema said in a statement.

According to Zinhema, some big mines are even failing to pay salaries despite production being stable.

"The welfare of mineworkers in the country has remained pitiful.

"It is sad that this year's Workers Day comes against the background of poor safety and health in our workplaces," he said.

The unionist also said there have been reports of workers working for long hours in unsafe environments, an earn-as-you-work system introduced by some employers, and casualisation of labour across all mines- workers.

Workers have also been forced to sign short-term fixed contracts.

"Mine workers have nothing to show for themselves as their houses including rural homes because of the colonial set-up of compounding," he added.

Zinhema also urged authorities to prioritise female mine workers adding that they are equally an important stakeholder.

Mine workers in Zimbabwe have since time immemorial complained about their welfare, with little having been done to address their grievances.