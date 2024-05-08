South Africa: Olivier Rousteing Cuts Tyla's Met Gala Dress and the Fashion World Goes Silent

French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing has become synonymous with his dramatic flair and outrageous designs.

Since becoming the creative director of Balmain, celebrities from across the globe have been clamouring to be seen in his creations.

So, when South African singer Tyla rocked up at the Met Gala dressed in an Olivier Rousteing original, fans were astounded at how he transformed the songstress into a literal work of art.

The sand-inspired dress was an ode to the Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Taking the Met Gala's Garden of Time theme into consideration, Olivier said in a press release the dress "featured a sculptural bodice crafted using a plaster body mould and an organza train adorned with three shades of sand mixed with micro-crystal studs for some depth and sparkle".

People were so impressed, that the 22-year-old made it onto the Met Gala's best-dressed list in various publications.

But the shock and horror soon came crashing down, especially for staunch fashion lovers who scoffed at videos showing Olivier on his knees cutting the dress into a mini skirt for the afterparty.

Suffice it to say, the pair pulled off the transformation flawlessly.

X users were less impressed and pulled a "how dare he" in the comments section.

"Olivier Rousteing turning Tyla's custom Balmain into a mini dress for the met gala after party he destroyed the whole idea of keeping the dress in a museum like a sleeping beauty!!," exclaimed an X user.

Others commended the designer for his versatile approach, saying that Tyla could soon replace Kim Kardashian as his muse.