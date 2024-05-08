Liberia: 'WECC Should Focus On Liberia's Future'

Dr. Beth Van Schaack, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice (GCJ), has emphasized the importance of focusing on Liberia's future through the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC).

Reacting to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's recently signed Executive Order 313, which established the office on the creation of the WECC, Van Schaack highlighted that the court's role should not be about assigning blame for past atrocities but about providing justice and relief to victims and survivors of the civil war.

President Boakai signed Executive Order 131 on May 3, which established the office responsible for the formulation of a war and economic crimes court for Liberia. The office's mandate includes investigating and designing the methodology, mechanism, and processes necessary for the establishment of the special court, along with a national anti-corruption court.

Schaack, in her video message on Tuesday, May 7, said impunity has long existed in Liberia, and she is glad that the establishment of the court is gradually coming to fruition as it will not only prosecute but give relief to victims and survivors of the 14-year civil war.

"I want to emphasize the creation of war and economic crimes court is not about laying blames or bragging up a painful history, it is about ensuring that Liberia and Liberians can move forward into the future knowing that the history is complete and true," Schaack said. "My office, the embassy in Monrovia, and the other partners in the United States government are ready to work with Liberia in this endeavor our histories are intertwined, and we look forward to being your partner as you take these courageous next steps. We welcome others within the diplomatic communities in Monrovia to join us in this endeavor."

Schaack, whose office is responsible for advising the U.S Secretary of State and other Department leadership on war crimes, including genocide prevention and response to atrocity crimes, said Liberians have lived in

a shadow of impunity for more than 20 years, particularly those victims and

survivors of the war which took place between 1989 to 2003, establishing the WECC would give justice to those hurt by the war.

Schaack commended President Joseph Boakai for signing the Executive Order to establish the WECC, acknowledging the long-standing impunity in Liberia and the need for accountability for the war's victims.

She expressed readiness for collaboration with Liberia in this endeavor, emphasizing the intertwined histories of the two countries and the importance of moving forward with courage. Furthermore, Schaack applauded the efforts of the Liberian people, civil society, advocates, legal professionals, and legislators who have worked tirelessly to advocate for justice.

She emphasized the necessity of acknowledging the past for a brighter and more prosperous future, noting that this endeavor requires courage but is crucial for building a society where the rule of law is upheld and survivors are treated with dignity.

According to Executive Order No. 131, an Executive Director of this office, a qualified lawyer knowledgeable about Liberian constitutional and criminal law and capable of collaborating with the international community, will oversee the formulation of mechanisms, procedures, and processes for the court's establishment. The office will engage with international partners to secure funding for the court and propose legislation for the anti-corruption court.

The office will provide recommendations on the scope, duration, and alternate methods for establishing the court. The mandate, duration, and operations of the office will continue until all responsibilities are fulfilled, implying that it will operate until the War and Economic Crimes Court is fully established and then it shall cease to exist.