Liberia: A Caution to President Boakai - Beware of Pitfalls That Could Undermine Trc Recommendations

Atlanta, Georgia — On Thursday, May 2, 2024, President Joseph Boakai signed Executive Order 131 (EO 131), acknowledging the joint resolution of the Liberian Legislature (JR 001/2024) supporting the establishment of a war crimes tribunal and economic crimes court in Liberia. This commitment to establish the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court (OWECC) is a significant step towards addressing the Liberian conflict from 1979 to 2003 and its economic aftermath.

We commend President Joseph N. Boakai for this crucial initiative, marking the beginning of the long-awaited War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia. However, it's important to highlight potential pitfalls that could hinder the implementation of the TRC recommendations.

While JR 001/2024 and EO 131 are welcomed efforts towards justice and healing for Liberian victims, there are risks that must be managed to achieve these goals effectively. Here are some examples of past pitfalls that stakeholders should be cautious of:

Compromising the OWECC: Similar to some commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) who refused to support its final recommendations, there's a risk of the OWECC being compromised.

Executive Branch Influence: The instruction for the OWECC to be overseen by the Ministry of Justice raises concerns about historical executive interference in audits and investigations, potentially altering or subverting recommendations.

Legal Challenges: Challenges to the legality of TRC reports, interference in legal actions, and potential legal exposure of actors involved in establishing the Special Court for War Crimes and Anti-Corruption Court are significant risks.

It's crucial to monitor and manage these risks effectively. Without addressing these challenges, EO 131 and JR 991/2024 could fail to deliver justice and hope to victims of Liberia's conflicts that killed an estimated 250,000 people and displaced millions more.

Yahsyndi Martin-Kpeyei

Executive Director, Movement for Justice in Liberia and Survivor