Ghana: Stevie Wonder and Family Arrive in Ghana, Receives Ghanaian Citizenship

The legendary singer revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that he wants to relocate to Ghana permanently.

American singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana Monday morning along with his wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, family and team.

The legendary singer was greeted by industry players, representatives from the Diaspora Affairs Office, and a local cultural group performing a traditional dance performance at the Kotoka International Airport.

The visit comes after Wonder revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, that he wants to relocate to Ghana permanently. The "I just called to say I love you" singer said he felt a greater sense of community in Ghana than in the US.

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder, one of the most creative musical figures of the late 20th century, has arrived in Ghana. Today also marks his visit on his 74th birthday. pic.twitter.com/fMXEYScFAZ-- EDHUB🌍i (@eddie_wrt) May 13, 2024

- Advertisement -

A few hours after the news of his visit broke, Stevie Wonder was reported to have taken the Oath of Allegiance and received the Certificate of Citizenship by Registration at the Jubilee House, making him an official Ghanaian citizen. Stevie Wonder expressed his joy over the honour bestowed upon him.

"I guess it's just the lineage I felt Ghana, I felt my civilisation was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning, [the best part of the rest of my life got to do God's promised," he said.

Stevie Wonder, the latest Ghanaian. Welcome to #Ghana 🇬🇭 and Happy Birthday. Ghanaian citizenship on your birthday. When Heaven smiles on a legend ... pic.twitter.com/9QkmtSOOwV-- Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) May 13, 2024

- Advertisement -

Born Stevland Hardaway Morris, Stevie Wonder is a celebrated American musician, songwriter, activist and instrumentalist, best known for his soulful songs and impeccable skills on the piano. He suffered from retinopathy of prematurity, a disease that prevents eye growth and can lead to retinal detachment, resulting in blindness.

Despite his inability to see, Stevie Wonder has won 25 Grammy Awards and released 23 studio albums, three soundtrack albums, four live albums, 11 compilations, one box set, and 91 singles.