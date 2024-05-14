Ghana: Stevie Wonder Becomes an Official Citizen of Ghana

US singer Stevie Wonder was granted citizenship status by Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this week.

Stevie, currently in Ghana with his family, was issued with the decree during a ceremony at Jubilee House, Pulse Ghana reported.

According to the publication, the Superstitious singer decided in 2021 to permanently relocate to the West African country. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 74-year-old said his decision was based on "political turmoil in the United States".

On Monday, the legal counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Stevie had taken the Oath of Allegiance at the presidential office in Accra.

"Stevie Wonder is officially Ghanaian. He has just taken the Oath of Allegiance and received the Certificate of Citizenship by Registration at Jubilee House. Congratulations, Sir and welcome to Ghana," wrote Kow Essuman.

The iconic singer has always expressed his connection to Ghana and identified with his African ancestry, Modern Ghana reported. Citing the singer referring to himself as "the third from the sun" during his 1970s hits, the publication noted his desire to connect with his roots.

An anti-apartheid activist, the South African government banned his song It's Wrong (Apartheid) in 1985 after he dedicated his Oscar to the late Nelson Mandela.

In honour of his 35th birthday, Stevie performed at a UN Special Committee against Apartheid. At a press conference following his performance, he said: "All people are created equal, not created to take care of another race of people.

"The resettlement camps are wrong. If they are so great, why don't the whites want to live there?"