Mauritania: Promoting Urban Renewal in Mauritania to Build Resilience

The Decentralization and Development of Intermediate Productive Cities Project (MOUDOUN) supported by the International Development Association (IDA) aims to support the government's efforts to make cities in the interior of the country more productive, resilient, green, and inclusive.

The project is based on three fundamental pillars: participatory planning, local capacity building, and urban infrastructure development.

Through the project, a significant increase in municipalities' own revenues between 2021 and 2023 helped build the capacity of local governments to respond to the needs of their citizens, fund more local projects, and efficiently deliver services.

Mauritania is experiencing one of the highest urbanization rates in Africa, and with its cities growing at a steady pace, the country's urbanization rate is projected to increase to 3.8% in 2024.

Urbanization is not unaffected by the recent climate-related challenges facing the country. In August 2022, for example, massive flooding caused damage equivalent to up to 3% of GDP and destroyed more than 4,000 dwellings.

Supported by a $66 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA), the Moudoun Project seeks to address the vulnerability of Mauritanian cities by supporting the government's efforts to make the towns and cities located in the country's interior more productive, resilient, green, and inclusive.

The project targets eight cities in the south of the country, as well as refugee and host communities in and around Mberra on the border with Mali. It is based on three fundamental pillars: participatory planning, local capacity building, and urban infrastructure development.

Participatory Planning: Giving a Voice to Each and Every Stakeholder

Community-based organizations play an active role in identifying service needs and development priorities. This type of inclusive approach reflects the specific needs and aspirations of the inhabitants as they seek to build a common future.

Aminetou Mouhamed, a resident of the city of Aioun, applauds this approach: "The achievements of the Moudoun Project have enhanced the beauty and image of our dear city. We have been consulted on various project initiatives, ranging from road expansion to the establishment of parks, and we can actually see real results from this project on the ground."

This kind of participatory approach allows the project to take account of local realities and the specific needs of each community, thus ensuring the efficient use of resources and the equitable distribution of services.

"Our cities are at the heart of change for our children, for future generations. We are now thinking more long term, and we can leverage the voice we have to develop this project to work toward these changes," adds Aminetou.

Building Local Capacity: Toward Effective Service Management

"Completing the infrastructure work is not an end in itself. The only way to ensure that the objectives of this construction work will be met is by strengthening institutional capacity to take full advantage of these investments and maintain them. Investments that strengthen our local capacities are also investments in our collective future," explains Bouceif Ould Sid'Ahmed, the project's coordinator.

There was a significant increase in municipalities' own revenues between 2021 and 2023 as a result of the project, which has strengthened the capacity of local governments to develop, manage, and deliver urban services effectively.

This increase in own-source revenue allows municipalities to finance more local projects, thereby strengthening their autonomy and ability to respond to the needs of their citizens.

Using targeted investments, cities can implement effective planning and increase their own revenues, thereby ensuring sustainable urban development.

Today's Infrastructure: The Foundations of Tomorrow's Cities

For the first time in Mauritania, financing was provided for the construction of three new sanitary landfills designed to improve solid waste management in Rosso, Kiffa, and Kaedi. These landfills will help keep these cities clean and mitigate health risks. Furthermore, as drainage systems are cleared and informal landfills are cleaned up, the risk of flooding will be reduced, and the overall economic development of these intermediate cities will be enhanced.

"The commune of Rosso has benefited from many projects, the results of which are visible on the ground, such as the waste landfill and the construction of a center focusing on new technologies. These changes have a positive impact on the daily lives of our residents," explained Mr. Bamba Darmane, mayor of the commune of Rosso.

He added: "Other projects have been implemented to promote the city's beautification, including the installation of solar street lighting and the construction of a public square."

All these investments, together with the improvements in the planning and management of risks and disasters, will help make these vulnerable and exposed cities more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive in the face of climate challenges.

Urban harmony: building bridges between citizens

In Kiffa, the construction of a new public square has transformed urban life, providing a gathering space for the community and recreational facilities for children and youth.

In Mberra, the inclusive approach to preparing a Social Cohesion Plan with targeted investments provided a solid basis for the realization of small-scale infrastructure projects (access road, water services) in the refugee camp and the neighboring host villages.

With additional financing of $25 million to support the development of inclusive, resilient, and green cities and by ensuring that this multisectoral approach was matched by strong country ownership and active local participation, the outlook for enhanced urban resilience in Mauritania is indeed quite promising.