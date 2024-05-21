Rwanda: Elections - More Independent Candidates Eye Seats in Parliament

Two independent candidates, Jean Damascene Dusengimana and Emmanuel Ndiyojuru, on Monday, May 20, submitted their candidatures for the July parliamentary elections to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), bringing the number of candidates not affiliated with any political party to 30.

On the same day, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), also submitted a list of 66 candidates to the electoral commission. On the first day of submitting candidatures, on May 17, NEC received 28 individual candidatures of parliamentary aspirants in the July elections. The submission of candidatures concludes on May 30.

ALSO READ: Presidential polls: Kagame submits candidature

Ndiyojuru, a former business person, said he was inspired to vie for a seat in parliament after observing societal issues. As a former trader, Ndiyojuru said, he intimately understands the struggles faced by his fellow Rwandans and is determined to be their voice in parliament.

Ndiyojuru said he has a clear understanding of the needs of Rwandans.

"I was inspired by the societal issues I observed, realizing that simply pointing out problems wasn't enough. Rwanda has provided a framework for positive change and I believe I have good ideas to contribute. Though the campaign hasn't begun, I promise to advocate especially for the trading sector and all Rwandans, drawing from my experience as a former trader," he stated.

ALSO READ: 2024 elections: Kagame elected RPF flag-bearer

"Often, I found myself in unfamiliar territory, facing scepticism from locals. They would pose questions before committing their support. However, once they understood our vision and the positions we were seeking, many were willing to assist and I'm so grateful," he said, recalling his journey to getting signatures from people around the country.

Jean Damascene Dusengimana, a development studies university graduate, said the decision to enter the political arena stemmed from a burning desire to contribute to the country's sustainable development.

"I love my country where I was born and raised. Preserving the country's achievements is key to ensure sustainable development. By working together, we can showcase Rwanda's excellence on the global stage. It's not a task for one person only, but a collective effort that empowers us all," Dusengimana said.

ALSO READ: Over nine million Rwandans register to vote in July elections

"Meeting all the requirements wasn't easy but I'm grateful to have finally submitted them. The most challenging document to obtain was the 600 signatures. Convincing citizens and reaching out to them across all districts was no small feat. It wasn't easy to cover all the ground, but we persevered and once I get appointed, which I believe I will, I will also listen to their voices and concerns," Dusengimana said, noting that he remains steadfast in his belief in democratic principles and the power of peoples to choose their representatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The past is behind us, and while no private candidate has ever won before, I am confident that I will break that pattern this time. Let's focus on the present and what we can achieve together. During the campaign, I will communicate my plans and promises to the people, trusting that they will see the value in my vision and choose to support me with their votes," he added.

As he prepares to embark on campaign activities, Dusengimana pledged to protect and preserve the achievements of Rwanda while championing policies that promote sustainable development.

NEC is scheduled to announce the final list of candidates on June 14.