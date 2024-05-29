Rwanda Dismisses 'Politically Motivated' Campaign By Forbidden Stories

The Government of Rwanda on Tuesday, May 28, dismissed a politically motivated media campaign by a journalists' organisation called Forbidden Stories, which released a series of stories to smear Rwanda's image.

"For several days this month, government officials and Rwandan citizens have been pestered by politically motivated campaigners planning a series of media hit pieces on Rwanda," the Office of the Government Spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have declined to engage with the re-hashed accusations because we have already addressed them repeatedly."

The statement said Forbidden Stories series intended to disrupt the presidential and legislative elections due in July.

"In a similar vein, along Rwanda's western border, in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, there is a parallel attempt to protect the genocidal militia FDLR, in the hopes of hurting Rwanda and in support of the open call for 'regime change' by the President of the DRC," the Government Spokesperson said.

The statement added that the objective would not materialise, thanks to the strong unity and accountable political system that Rwandans have built over the years.

"Rwanda's democratic processes will continue, and Rwandans will make their choices about who they want to lead them into the future, peacefully and confidently," it said in conclusion.