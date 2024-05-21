Liberia: LNBA Hails Boakai's War Crimes Court Executive Order

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has characterized President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's Executive Order #131, establishing the office of a War Crimes Court in Liberia, as a complete demonstration of political will.

LNBA president Cllr. Sylvester Rennie told an exclusive interview with this paper on Sunday, May 19, 2024, that President Boakai's courageous move was unprecedented.

He extolled President Boakai for demonstrating such a courageous move.

"LNBA hails the recent unprecedented and courageous move by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to sign Executive Order # 131 to establish the Office of War & Economic Crimes Courts in Liberia," said Cllr. Rennie.

"The LNBA welcomes this move because it's a demonstration of political will exhibited by the Boakai Administration," he noted.

According to him, President Boakai's leadership will now set the long-awaited pace to bring closure and accountability to major atrocities committed during the Liberian civil conflict after over two decades.

Cllr. Rennie also commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence for coordinating and superintending the recent Joint Resolution adopted by the Legislature.

He called the move by the government a substantial step toward ending wartime impunity.

"The move comes more than 20 years after Liberia's civil conflicts, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 250,000 people," Cllr. Rennie explained.

"Liberian civil conflicts witnessed atrocities such as mass killing, rape, and forced recruitment of child soldiers," Cllr. Rennie reflected.

Cllr. Rennie also commented on a high-power Liberian delegation, which comprised the LNBA and Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, visiting the Republic of Sierra Leone to celebrate an international conference.

Cllr. Rennie noted that they left the country for a week to Freetown to participate in an international conference hosted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court of Justice.

According to him, the conference was held from May 13 to 17 in Freetown and was themed "Enhancing the Role, Relevance, and Effectiveness of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice through the Strengthening of Synergies between the Court and National Stakeholders."