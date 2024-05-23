South Africa: Miss SA 2024 Top 30 Finalists Announced

The race is on to crown Miss South Africa 2024. As soon as entries opened for the much-coveted title, women from across the country entered the prestigious beauty pageant, vying for a place in the top 30.

The moment of truth has finally arrived. As soon as the Miss SA Organisation announced the top 30 finalists, online users took to social media to share their thoughts.

Most X users celebrated the calibre of entrants this year, agreeing that "Miss South Africa 2024 is on another level."

"Beautiful ladies....it going to be a tough competition. Good luck ladies," commented @DJMaverickZA.

@fanas_mdlalose wrote: "Yesss out of my Top 20 predictions 13 of them made it."

As expected, some were disappointed their favourites didn't make it, but they were reminded that it's now up to the South African public to choose their top picks by voting on the Miss SA app going forward.

Besides bemoaning the fact that there were no finalists from the Western Cape, IG users did have an issue that only their first vote was free.

"Congrats to the contestants but why is voting not free? Contestants with wealthier fan bases will get more votes? Feels bizarre in a country like SA with such immense inequality," questioned a Miss SA fan.

The Miss SA 2024 Top 30 finalists are:

Janeke van Tonder (Free State)

Chidimma Adetshina (Gautent)

Andrea Morrison (KZN)

Danae Kukard (Eastern Cape)

Demoivre (Nolo Dee) Bjalane (Limpopo)

Denechia Lowings (Gauteng)

Felicia Bajomo (Limpopo)

Johaneske Pelzer (North West)

Kayla Wagg (Gauteng)

Kaylan Zeelie (Eastern Cape)

Kebalepile Ramafoko (Mpumpalanga)

Kirsten Khan (Gauteng)

Layla Zoubair (Gauteng)

Lebohang Khoza (KZN)

Lethaukuthula Maseko (Gauteng)

Madri van Jaarsveld (Gauteng)

Mia le Roux (Free State)

Naledi Matlakala (Gauteng)

Nobuhle Langa (Mpumalanga)

Nokulunga Zungu (KZN)

Nolene Spinks (Eastern Cape)

Nompumelelo Maduna (Gauteng)

Onalenna Constantin (North West)

Ontshiametse Tlhopane (Gauteng)

Palesa Lombard (Gauteng)

Reinette Potgieter (Mpumalanga)

Shané Maloney (Gauteng)

Sherry Wang (Gauteng)

Sinenhlanhla Mthethwa (KZN)

Taahira Katz (Gauteng)

South Africans will get to know the finalists in the reality TV show Crown Chasers on SABC3.