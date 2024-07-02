South Africa: The Discord Continues as Miss SA Announces the Top 16 Finalists

As soon as the Miss SA Organisation announced its Top 16 finalists for the converted beauty pageant, online users had much to say.

The finalists were revealed during the first episode of the reality TV series Crown Chasers. The top 16 were: Chidimma Adetshina, Kebalepile Ramafoko, Kirsten Khan, Layla Zoubair, Lebohang Khoza, Lethaukuthula Maseko, Mia Le Roux, Naledi Matlakala, Nobuhle Langa, Nolene Spinks, Nompumelelo Maduna, Onalenna Constantin, Ontshiametse Tlhopane, Palesa Lombard, Reinette Potgieter and Taahira Katz.

While some fans were disappointed that their favourites didn't make the cut, others were critical of why some beauties made it this far.

One name that continuously came up was Soweto's Chidimma Adetshina (23). As a Bachelor of Law student at Varsity College, Chidimma is passionate about sports and advocates for change in violence against women and children.

When X account Africa Facts Zone shared their excitement about Chidimma being chosen as a finalist, social media users used the platform to air their unapologetic views. The reason was that the law student was of Nigerian descent.

But others were just as quick to push back and reminded South Africans about Tharina Botes winning Miss Thailand World 2023. She was also a 2018 Miss SA finalist.

In response to claims that Chidimma's mom is Mozambican, an X user wrote: "South Africans are so embarrassingly afrophobic I've never seen this discourse when white women run for Miss SA."

In May this year, the Miss SA Organisation addressed claims of contestants not being South African citizens.

While speaking to The Citizen, they said: "The Miss South Africa 2024 eligibility requirements state that an applicant must be a South African citizen and in possession of a valid South African ID document or passport."