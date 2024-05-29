Liberia: President Boakai Faces Criticism for Absence From AfDB Annual Meeting

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has come under criticism from a segment of the public for his absence at this year's African Development Bank (AfDB) annual meeting, which is being held in Nairobi, Kenya and hosted by Kenya's President William Ruto.

This year's annual meetings mark the AfDB's 60th anniversary, a significant milestone for the institution. Liberia, as one of the founding members of the AfDB, was expected to participate actively in the event.

The AfDB announced that its President, Akinwumi Adesina, and President Ruto would welcome at least 13 African heads of state and government, including President Boakai. However, FrontPage Africa contributors at the event confirmed that the Liberian leader is not in attendance.

When contacted, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana confirmed President Boakai's absence but stated that the Liberian Government is being represented by top cabinet officials, including Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara and Deputy Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility.

A statement released on the Ministry of Information's Facebook page stated that the president has put off his trip to the Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank and the 50th Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund "due to pressing national engagements that require his presence in Liberia."

President Boakai's absence has sparked sharp criticism. Steven James, a student at the University of Liberia, expressed concern over the President's recurring absence from major regional gatherings.

"It is at these gatherings that our President is supposed to form alliances and partnerships with his counterparts and seek investment opportunities for Liberia. But in most cases, he boycotts them," James said.

Francis Kollie shared similar sentiments, noting that President Boakai has not attended any regional meetings, such as those of ECOWAS, the African Union (AU), and now the AfDB. According to Kollie, President Boakai should be using these international conferences to present his agenda and gain support and collaboration from his peers. Kollie added that the President's continued absence might signal a lack of capacity or fitness to represent Liberia on the regional and international stage.

In February, President Boakai skipped the 37th Session of the African Union Summit, opting instead to visit Ghana under the pretext of meeting with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo. However, FrontPage Africa later discovered that this meeting did not occur, as President Akufo-Addo was departing just as President Boakai was arriving in Ghana.

Despite announcements from the President's aides that he would attend the AU Summit in person, he did not. Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti represented him at the Summit.

Later that month, President Boakai also failed to attend the ECOWAS Summit, where regional leaders agreed to lift sanctions on Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. The Summit, held at ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, would have been President Boakai's first appearance at an ECOWAS summit as President.

While President Boakai has made some high-profile trips to the United States as President-elect and President, his continued absence from major regional and continental events continues to raise concerns among the public.