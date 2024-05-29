Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Bill to Revert to Old National Anthem

Premium Times
(file photo).
29 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday while the House of Representatives passed it on Thursday last week.

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the bill to revert to the old national anthem.

President Tinubu approved the bill on Wednesday morning as part of the constitutional provisions to make it a law.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this while addressing lawmakers at the ongoing joint session of the National Assembly.

The bill seeks to replace the current anthem with the former one adopted as the country's independence on October 1, 1960, but was changed in 1978 by the Olusegun Obasanjo military regime.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday while the House of Representatives passed it last Thursday.

In his address at the joint sitting, the senate president urged Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the new national anthem.

The new national anthem was sung upon President Tinubu's arrival in the House chamber for the joint session.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.