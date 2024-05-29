Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Bill to Revert to Old National Anthem

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday while the House of Representatives passed it on Thursday last week.

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the bill to revert to the old national anthem.

President Tinubu approved the bill on Wednesday morning as part of the constitutional provisions to make it a law.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this while addressing lawmakers at the ongoing joint session of the National Assembly.

The bill seeks to replace the current anthem with the former one adopted as the country's independence on October 1, 1960, but was changed in 1978 by the Olusegun Obasanjo military regime.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday while the House of Representatives passed it last Thursday.

In his address at the joint sitting, the senate president urged Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the new national anthem.

The new national anthem was sung upon President Tinubu's arrival in the House chamber for the joint session.

