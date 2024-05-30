Nigeria: Ex-Minister Ezekwesili Rejects New National Anthem, Says Law Is 'Obnoxious'

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has rejected the new National Anthem, saying she will always stick to the old National Anthem of 'Arise O Compatriots'.

In a post on her verified X account titled 'Public Service Announcement' on Wednesday, the former Minister described the newly assented Bill, which returned Nigeria to its old National Anthem, as obnoxious and repugnant to all that is of good conscience in Nigeria.

Recall that the National Assembly had last week hurriedly passed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, announced that President Bola Tinubu had subsequently signed the Bill into law.

This is even as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, few days ago expressed his objection to the hasty passage of the Bill by the National Assembly without the buy-in of Nigerians through a public hearing.

However, reacting to the development, the former Minister turned activist wrote: "Let it be known to all and sundry that I, Obiageli "Oby" Ezekwesili shall whenever asked to sing the Nigerian National Anthem sing: 1. Arise, O compatriots, Nigeria's call obey

To serve our fatherland

With love and strength and faith

The labour of our heroes past

Shall never be in vain

To serve with heart and might

One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.

"2. Oh God of creation, direct our noble cause

Guide our leader's right

Help our youth the truth to know

In love and honesty to grow

And living just and true

Great lofty heights attain

To build a nation where peace and justice reign.

"This is my own National Anthem and let it be known that no one can suppress my right to dissent an obnoxious "law" that is repugnant to all that is of good conscience in Nigeria."

Ezekwesili ended with a hashtag #NotMyNationalAnthem.