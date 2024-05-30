Nigeria: 31 Killed, 40 Missing As Terrorists Attack Fishermen in Borno

No fewer than 31 fishermen have been killed while 40 others have been declared missing when suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists launched a deadly attack on Tunbun Rogo, a fishing village in Kukawa local government area of Borno State, Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday to LEADERSHIP in Maiduguri, the National President Fish Dealers Association of Nigeria, Mohammed Laminu said the sad news came as a shock to members of the association.

"We are saddened by the killing of our fishermen by the terrorists in Baga. Forty fisherman are still missing as of today. We called on the government and Nigerian military to do more in protecting citizens against attacks from the terrorists. The activities of the terrorists is crippling our fishing business," he said.

According to an eyewitness who craved anonymity, the terrorists killed 31 fishermen, leaving many families awaiting news of their loved ones.

"The corpses of the victims remain in the bush, while others who fled to nearby bushes are gradually returning with wounds, receiving treatment from a military base at Cross Kauwa.

"The terrorists stormed the area, armed with weapons, and rounded the fishermen before opening fire. The attack occurred after the fishermen had been ordered by the military to vacate the area for a clearance operation. Despite complying with the order, the terrorists targeted them upon their return," the eyewitness said.

The source further said, "We were gathered by the terrorists, who claimed they wanted to preach to us. Instead, their commander ordered our execution. Thirty-one (31) fishermen were killed, and over 40 of us managed to escape.

"One of the terrorists was punished by their commander for allowing some of us to flee."

The victims were fishermen from Monguno, Doron Baga, Cross Kauwa, and Baga towns.

No statement has been issued by the Nigerian military authorities or any other security agency on the attack as at the time of filing this report.

Baga in Kukawa town was prior to the Boko Haram insurgency known for its fish farming and production of sweet smoked fish that then used to attract buyers from all parts of the country to Borno State.