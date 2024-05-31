Nigeria'll Definitely Make Progress - Tinubu

30 May 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday assured Nigerians of his administration's commitment to seeing that the country makes progress with no one feeling excluded.

The president, who spoke while inaugurating the Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Wuye District, an overhead bridge linking Wuse District to Wuye in Abuja, however, noted that achieving the desired progress requires the hard work of all citizens.

"Whatever anybody might say, it should be that Nigeria will definitely make progress and the prosperity, the hope and the achievement is in our hands. We will build a nation where no one is excluded," he said.

President Tinubu highlighted some of the advantages of the project, which include easy access into the Wuye axis and fast improvement in traffic flow within the district.

According to him, "We celebrate not just the infrastructure, but also the empowerment of the Wuse and Wuye community and the fulfillment of promises made some several years back. As they always say and experts acknowledge the fact that government is a continuum.

"The best way to achieve greatness is to look forward, aspire for great results and not look at obstacles. See opportunities from the obstacles and grab it."

