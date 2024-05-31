Nigeria: Davido Ventures Into Cryptocurrency With Launch of Meme Coin $davido

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ventured into the cryptocurrency arena by launching his own meme coin, $Davido.

The coin, which was announced on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, is currently priced at $0.007783 USD and has quickly gained popularity, ranking number one on DEX screener.

Davido has partnered with prominent blockchain platforms Phantom and Solana to bring his vision to fruition.

Since its release, the $Davido meme coin has been on an upward trend, attracting significant interest from fans and investors.

Taking to his verified X handle (formerly Twitter), Davido wrote: "It's just ME! #1 on DexTools."

After Solana officially welcomed him, Davido wrote: "The King of SOL is here! $DAVIDO."

While the coin's performance is closely being monitored, people are eager to see its looming fate in the competitive cryptocurrency market.