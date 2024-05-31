Nigeria: Davido Ventures Into Cryptocurrency With Launch of Meme Coin $davido

30 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ventured into the cryptocurrency arena by launching his own meme coin, $Davido.

The coin, which was announced on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, is currently priced at $0.007783 USD and has quickly gained popularity, ranking number one on DEX screener.

Davido has partnered with prominent blockchain platforms Phantom and Solana to bring his vision to fruition.

Since its release, the $Davido meme coin has been on an upward trend, attracting significant interest from fans and investors.

Taking to his verified X handle (formerly Twitter), Davido wrote: "It's just ME! #1 on DexTools."

After Solana officially welcomed him, Davido wrote: "The King of SOL is here! $DAVIDO."

While the coin's performance is closely being monitored, people are eager to see its looming fate in the competitive cryptocurrency market.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.