Nigeria: Nans Seeks Justice for Killed Ajayi Crowther University Student, Alex Akpor

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has demanded justice for Alex Chamuke Akpor, a student of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State, who was beaten to death for allegedly stealing a phone.

In statement by the Universal President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, the association said it finds it most imperative to once again lend its voice to the unfortunate murder of Alex Chamuke Akpor, who was lynched to death over an allegation of phone theft.

"NANS vehemently condemns the heinous act of murder carried out by individuals identified as students, and implores law enforcement to apprehend anyone found guilty to prevent any future occurrences of such a tragic event.

"On our part as custodians of students' interests, we will not rest until we ensure justice is served to the soul of late Alex. We call on the management not to hesitate in collaborating with authorities in fishing out the killers of this promising student."