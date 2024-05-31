Nigeria: Nans Seeks Justice for Killed Ajayi Crowther University Student, Alex Akpor

31 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adesina Wahab

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has demanded justice for Alex Chamuke Akpor, a student of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State, who was beaten to death for allegedly stealing a phone.

In statement by the Universal President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, the association said it finds it most imperative to once again lend its voice to the unfortunate murder of Alex Chamuke Akpor, who was lynched to death over an allegation of phone theft.

"NANS vehemently condemns the heinous act of murder carried out by individuals identified as students, and implores law enforcement to apprehend anyone found guilty to prevent any future occurrences of such a tragic event.

"On our part as custodians of students' interests, we will not rest until we ensure justice is served to the soul of late Alex. We call on the management not to hesitate in collaborating with authorities in fishing out the killers of this promising student."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.