Nigeria: Don't Despair, PDP Will Bounce Back in 2027, Damagum Tells South-East

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Iliya Damagum, yesterday in Umuahia, Abia State, declared that the PDP would be victorious in the 2027 general election.

Damagum used the occasion of the 76th birthday celebration/grand civic reception organised for the former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, to rekindle the hope of the South-east members of the party.

On hand to honour Wabara were the Secretary of the party's Board of Trustees (BoT), Ahmed Makarfi, who is a former national chairman of the party and also former governor of Kaduna State, and the Deputy National Chairman, Taofeek Alapaja.

Four governors of the party from four geopolitical zones were also in Abia State for the party's BoT Chairman.

They include: Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; Bauchi governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who is also the chairman of PDP Governors' Forum; Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, as well as the Abia State governor, Alex Otti, who is of the Labour Party (LP).

Damagum appealed to Nigerians to bear the challenges that they are facing as it would soon be a thing of the past when the party comes back to power in 2027.

He said the party was aware of their plights in the present administration, hence their nostalgia is well understood.

Damagum also used the opportunity to promise that all members of the party from the South-east and Abia State in particular who defected to other political parties would return to the PDP fold before 2027.

He noted: "PDP is a deeply rooted party in the South-east, hence it would overcome whatever challenges confronting it presently," adding that "with what we're doing with our governors, the party will come back sound, healthy and victorious".

"All those migrants that have taken shelter somewhere will come back to the PDP in 2027. We recognise the nostalgia of the South-east; our governors will be back and the PDP will be victorious in 2027.

"There are lots of challenges that you are facing and by the grace of God, we shall be victorious," Damagum stated.

The acting national chairman commended Abia State for giving the PDP a talented diplomat who is a unifier and stabiliser in the state and the party.

In his speech, the governor of Oyo State, Makinde, also expressed confidence that Nigeria's former ruling party would reclaim its leadership position at the national level.

According to Makinde, who spoke for all the PDP governors, the South-east is the home and pride of the PDP, adding that by the grace of God, the party would reclaim its leadership position at the national level

He said to the South-east PDP: "I want to encourage you and urge you to persevere despite all you're going through. Please don't be discouraged.

"This geopolitical zone used to produce four out of five governors and it will be done in 2027. This occasion has given us an opportunity to come together. This occasion is bringing us together," he added.

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah in his welcome address, eulogised Wabara, describing him as an icon of democracy who brings his experience to inspire and stabilise democracy in Nigeria and in the South-east geopolitical zone.

Mbah, who played the role of the host governor for the event, stated that "this civic reception and celebration will serve as a renaissance for the PDP to be at the zenith and reclaim its dominance in the South-east.

The Abia State governor, Alex Otti, who is of Labour Party, put aside partisanship and graced the occasion to the admiration of politicians from the rival PDP.

He lauded the PDP for recognising the talents of Wabara, whom he described as a detribalised Nigerian and a diplomat, adding that his government has arranged for a banquet to celebrate the illustrious son Abia.

Otti lamented the killing of five soldiers at Aba on Thursday by "criminal elements" and vowed that "we will smoke out the criminals".

He advised his fellow politicians to know the limits of politicking, saying that once elections are over, governance sets in and politics gives way for dividends of democracy to be delivered to all irrespective of political affiliations.