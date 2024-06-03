Nigeria: Abba Kyari Released From Prison After 27 Months

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police and head of the Intelligent Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police, Abba Kyari, has been released from the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 27 months after his detention.

Kyari was detained following his arrest on February 14, 2022 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged involvement in an international drug ring.

Spokesman of FCT Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, confirmed his release at the weekend, saying he was released after meeting his bail conditions.

Kyari was arraigned on March 7, 2022 alongside four other members of the IRT including Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Also charged in the case were two suspected drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

The agency alleged that Kyari and his IRT team arrested some drug traffickers who arrived in the country from Ethiopia with 25kg of cocaine but took 15kg of the substance for themselves.

This came after the United States government indicted Kyari in an internet fraud case involving Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

While Umeibe and Ezenwanne have since pleaded guilty and convicted, Kyari and his IRT members have maintained their innocence.

Multiple bail applications filed by the suspended police officer had been repeatedly denied until he found favour at a Federal High Court in Abuja on May 22, 2024.

In a compassionate move, Justice Emeka Nwite granted Kyari a two-week bail to allow him to conclude the burial rites of his mother, Yachilla Kyari, who died on May 5.

As required by his bail conditions, Kyari was ordered to deposit his international passport with the court and report to the nearest NDLEA office during the bail period.