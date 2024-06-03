Togo: Critical Content On Tiktok Costs Two Young People a 6-Month Suspended Prison Sentence

Arrested since May 15, 2024, the two young Togolese tiktokers, who criticized the new Constitution promulgated by President Faure Gnassingbé on May 6, will be able to return home to their families. However, they received a six-month suspended prison sentence from the Togolese courts.

This sentence proclaimed yesterday Wednesday relates to the video made by the two young people and in which they considered that the change of constitution to move from a semi-presidential regime to a parliamentary regime risks jeopardizing their future. Also, they call on the Head of State to realize that "there is death".

They were charged with contempt of public authorities for having said that the head of state believes himself to be "more intelligent than the Togolese".

These two young people are Fousséni Abibou, 24 years old and an apprentice, and Blaise Koffi Waké, 21 years old, a student in Première class.