Togo: Critical Content On Tiktok Costs Two Young People a 6-Month Suspended Prison Sentence

3 June 2024
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

Arrested since May 15, 2024, the two young Togolese tiktokers, who criticized the new Constitution promulgated by President Faure Gnassingbé on May 6, will be able to return home to their families. However, they received a six-month suspended prison sentence from the Togolese courts.

This sentence proclaimed yesterday Wednesday relates to the video made by the two young people and in which they considered that the change of constitution to move from a semi-presidential regime to a parliamentary regime risks jeopardizing their future. Also, they call on the Head of State to realize that "there is death".

They were charged with contempt of public authorities for having said that the head of state believes himself to be "more intelligent than the Togolese".

These two young people are Fousséni Abibou, 24 years old and an apprentice, and Blaise Koffi Waké, 21 years old, a student in Première class.

Read the original article on Télégramme228.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 TÃ©lÃ©gramme228. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.