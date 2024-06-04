Liberia: President Boakai Consoles Former Pres. Sirleaf

Seoul, South Korea: President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., has extended his condolences to Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the loss of her Son, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Charles Sirleaf.

In a telephone conversation with the former President, the Liberian Leader expressed his profound regrets and prayed that God consoles Madam Sirleaf and her family during such a difficult time.

The President promised to pay her a visit upon his return to the country, as he is currently away on national duty.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Chief Executive is urging Liberians and friends to offer prayers for consolation and peace of mind for the former President and her family in this moment of grief and sorrow.-Press release