Liberia: CBL Loses Former Deputy Governor

Monrovia — The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) announces with deep regret the loss of its former Deputy Governor, Mr. Charles E. Sirleaf. Mr. Sirleaf died in Accra, Ghana on Monday, June 3, 2024, following a brief period of illness.

The CBL described the death of its former Deputy Governor as a blow to CBL and Liberia’s banking sector, where he served in various capacities for more than 15 (fifteen years).

“The Bank extends its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family and prays that the family will find solace during this difficult period,” the CBL Executive Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr said.

The late Charles Sirleaf joined the CBL in 2004 as Manager of the Debt Management Unit and was subsequently promoted to Director of Finance in June 2006, where he served for six years before his appointment as Deputy Governor for Operations in February 2012, serving in that position until 2019.

As Deputy Governor for Operations, he had oversight responsibilities for the Banking and Finance Departments, the Payment Systems Unit, the Management Information System (MIS) Unit, and the Enterprise Risk Management Unit.

In addition to his roles at the Central Bank of Liberia, Mr. Sirleaf served in other capacities, including as Chairman of the National Debt Management Task Force between 2004 and 2006, with responsibilities for compilation, analysis, and presentation of a comprehensive debt stock (external and internal) of Liberia. The Force comprised of senior officials from the CBL, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning & Economic Affairs, Bureau of the Budget, and the General Auditing Commission. Mr. Sirleaf also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Financial Intelligence Unit of Liberia in 2013.

“Mr. Sirleaf was an exemplary professional, down-to-earth, and people-centered, who will be solely missed”, Executive Governor Tarlue added.