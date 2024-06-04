Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - the Gambia's Third Republic: a Call for a Constitution That Reflects Our Aspirations

Mr President, as The Gambia stands at the cusp of a new era, the call for a new constitution has never been more urgent. The current 1997 constitution, a relic of the Jammeh regime, has been amended over 52 times, often to serve the whims of dictatorial leadership. It is high time for you, your government, and the 6th legislature to take decisive action and deliver a constitution that truly reflects the aspirations and values of our nation.

Mr President, in 2020, a promising draft constitution was developed, aimed at replacing the outdated 1997 constitution. This draft was a beacon of hope for many Gambians, offering a framework that could have paved the way for the Third Republic. However, the 5th legislature rejected this draft in September of the same year, wasting over 100 million dalasis, a move that many believe was influenced by a lack of political will from the executive branch, particularly due to the retroactive clauses concerning presidential term limits.

Mr President, the recent Constitutional Convergence organised by Gambia Participates brought to light several critical issues that must be addressed in the new constitution. One of the key issues is the automatic citizenship for children born in The Gambia to non-Gambian parents. This provision is crucial for inclusivity and ensuring that every child born on Gambian soil is given a fair start in life. Additionally, the matter of term limits for the presidency remains a contentious issue, and it is essential that the new constitution sets clear and enforceable limits to prevent the return of autocratic rule.

Mr President, the process of constitution building is inherently complex, involving multiple stakeholders and a variety of perspectives. It requires a multifaceted, multi-pronged, and multi-disciplinary approach. Just last week, three significant activities underscored this complexity, all aimed at ushering in the Third Republic.

Firstly, the convergence of religious leaders, political parties, and other non-state actors organised by Gambia Participates demonstrated the vital role of civil society in this process. Their involvement ensures that the constitution is not just a political document but one that reflects the moral and ethical values of our diverse society.

Secondly, the Ethics of Constitutional Building training for National Assembly Members (NAMs) led by International IDEA highlighted the importance of educating our lawmakers about the principles and practices of effective constitutional drafting. This training is crucial in equipping our legislators with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of constitutional law.

Lastly, the Cabinet review of a draft bill led by the Ministry of Justice showed the executive branch's role in this process. It is imperative that the executive supports and facilitates the drafting of a constitution that is fair, just, and reflective of the people's will.

It should also incorporate the voting right of Gambians in the diaspora, as they playkey roles national development. They should also be represented at the National Assembly.

Mr President, the stakes are high. We cannot afford to fail this time. The future of The Gambia depends on our ability to create a constitution that balances the needs and aspirations of the people with our cultural and religious values. This new constitution must be a unifying document that paves the way for a democratic, prosperous, and inclusive Third Republic.

Mr President, your administration, the 6th legislature, and all involved stakeholders must rise to the occasion. This is a defining moment in our nation's history. Let us make it happen. Let us give The Gambia the constitution it deserves, the #ConstitutionWeWant2024.

Mr President, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this new constitution is not just a political formality but a true reflection of our national identity and aspirations. It is time for The Gambia to step into a new era with confidence, guided by a constitution that embodies the spirit of democracy, justice, and inclusivity.

