Gambia: Draft Constitution Gazetted for National Assembly Discussion

press release

The Government of The Gambia wishes to inform the general public that it has considered and reviewed the Draft Constitution that was presented by the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) on the 30th day of March 2020 and has decided after a thorough deliberation to re-gazette the Constitution for eventual tabling before the National Assembly.

The Draft will initially be gazetted from today for a period of three (3) months and subsequently for another ten (10) days as required under the 1997 Constitution.

The Draft, as it currently stands, reflects our national values and ethos, and is consistent with the existence of The Gambia as a sovereign independent republican State with a multi-party democracy premised on democratic principles with periodic elections based on universal adult suffrage.

The Draft also, in accordance with our established beliefs and values recognizes and acknowledges fundamental human rights and freedoms for all Gambians and non- Gambians alike.

For the first time in the history of our Constitutional development, the Draft introduces term limits for persons serving in the office of President and a mechanism of justice and accountability for atrocious crimes.

The Draft is available to the public at the Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation as well as on the website of the Ministry of Information.

The Gambia Government will keep the public apprised of the status of the Draft as it progresses.

Source: Banjul, The Gambia, 14th August 2024