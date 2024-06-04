Sudan: Medicines Airdropped Into Besieged North Darfur Capital

El Fasher — 12 people were killed in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Sunday evening due to artillery shelling by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has besieged the city for more than a month. In an attempt to alleviate the severe medical shortage in El Fasher, the National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF) airdropped medicines into the city.

A resident of El Fasher reported to Radio Dabanga that the RSF repeatedly shelled the Tembasi area, killing nine people and injuring multiple others. The RSF also attacked the western side of the Um Defso Market, resulting in three more deaths and several injuries "of varying severity".

The resident added that large waves of people are fleeing the city due to arbitrary shelling of homes across various neighbourhoods. "Security conditions outside El Fasher are deteriorating, with fleeing civilians being exposed to robbery attempts. They are trapped and unsure where to go amidst the ongoing battles and deteriorating security conditions," he said.

"The Grand Market in El Fasher remains closed due to repeated attacks, while the livestock market (El Mawashi market) is partially open."

Violent battles occurred in El Zurug and Wadi Ambar, areas hosting significant RSF military bases, on Saturday and Sunday. Videos shared on social media showed the aftermath of fierce battles, including destroyed cars and bodies on the ground.

The Abu Shouk camp emergency room reported on Facebook that the immunisation department at the International Rescue Committee (IRC) centre has ceased operations due to a lack of supplies and medical services amidst the deteriorating security situation.

Communication services in El Fasher are also deteriorating, with fluctuations in the El Sudani and Zain networks. Residents are increasingly relying on Starlink networks for communication.

El Fasher has been experiencing ongoing fierce clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), supported by joint armed struggle movements, and the RSF, for several weeks.

Airdrop supplies

The National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF) announced it successfully airdropped 20 tons of medicines in El Fasher. Sheikheldin Abdelbagi, director general of the NMSF, stated in a press release yesterday that the operation "aligns with the Fund's strategy to address wartime conditions through unconventional means to deliver medicines to various states across Sudan.

"The provision of medicine should not be hindered by any circumstance, as individuals with chronic illnesses must receive their medication on time," Abdelbagi emphasised. The strategy involves full coordination and cooperation with all relevant parties, including the Ministry of Defence, to ensure the delivery of medicines to hospitals and health centres when traditional supply methods are not feasible.

The medicines airdropped in El Fasher included intravenous solutions, surgical sutures, empty syringes, cannulae, anaesthetics, and antibiotics. "Preparations are underway to send more life-saving medicines, such as those for dialysis, kidney surgery, malaria, tuberculosis, and AIDS. The operation was deemed a great success without significant losses."

Abubakr Abdallah, Director of the NMSF branch in North Darfur, confirmed that the medicines arrived on time and were promptly distributed to the hospital.