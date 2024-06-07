Sudan: At Least 55 Children Reportedly Killed and Injured Amid Fighting in Wad Al Noura, Sudan

New York — Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell

"I am horrified by the reports that at least 35 children were killed and more than 20 children were injured during the attack yesterday on the village of Wad al Noura, in Sudan's al-Jazira state. While the full details are still emerging, the scenes on the ground are devastating.

"This is yet another grim reminder of how the children of Sudan are paying the price for the brutal violence. Over the past year, thousands of children have been killed and injured. Children have been recruited, abducted and subjected to rape and other forms of sexual violence. Over five million children have been forced from their homes.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately. Parties to the conflict must abide by their obligations under International Humanitarian Law to protect civilian lives. UNICEF reiterates its urgent call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the protection of children from harm and facilitating the safe, unimpeded, access of humanitarian aid.

"It is time for the violence to end. The children of Sudan need a ceasefire now."