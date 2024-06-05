Nigeria: Kudirat Abiola Made Nigeria's Democracy Possible - Atiku

Twenty-eight (28) years after she was assassinated, former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the sacrifices made by Late Kudirat Abiola, wife of the late winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola was instrumental to the democracy Nigerians enjoy today.

The former Vice President took to his official X handle on Tuesday to honour the memories of Late Kudirat, tagging her the 'heroine of all time'.

"Today, as always, I remember Alhaja (Mrs) Kudirat Abiola, the wife of Bashorun MKO Abiola, on the 28th anniversary of her assassination.

"Following the incarceration of MKO, his wife stepped into the fray to symbolise the struggle for democracy and the restoration of the June 12 mandate. Her activism and leadership marked her as a heroine of all time," Atiku said.

He added that Kudirat Abiola paid the prize for democracy with her life, making it possible for Nigerians to live liberally.

"The democracy we enjoy today was only made possible by the sacrifices of people like her, who paid the ultimate price. May her soul continue to rest in eternal peace," the former VP said.

LEADERSHIP reported that the late Kudirat Abiola's children in 2022, accused retired Major Hamza Al-Mustapha of masterminding the killing of their mother on June 4, 1996.

Their claims were supported by alleged evidence of Sergeant Rogers who confessed to the assassination of their mother, and the attempted murder of Senator Ayo Adebanjo, amongst others.

Alhaja Kudirat Abiola was assassinated at the Ikosi area of Ojota in Lagos while agitating for the release of her husband following his incarceration by late former Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha.

Abiola had proclaimed himself the president at the historic Epetedo Declaration, assured of his victory in June 12 election annulled by former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

The late Kudirat Abiola was 45 at the time of her assassination.