Nigeria: NLC, TUC Direct Kwara Workers to Resume Work Wednesday

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kwara State, Comrade Muritala Olayinka on Tuesday, directed the striking workers in the state to resume work on Wednesday.

Olayinka gave the directive at a joint meeting comprising the leadership of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ilorin, the state's capital.

The NLC chairman, who addressed the State Executive Committee alongside his TUC counterpart, Comrade AbdulRahman Onikijipa, asked members of affiliates of both unions to resume at their respective places of work from Wednesday.

Onikijipa, on his part, thanked members of the organised labour for their physical and moral support since the beginning of the struggle.

Declaring that the labour was not averse to negotiation on the new minimum wage, the TUC urged the government to show commitment and present wage that would be in tandem with the purchasing power of the masses.

LEADERSHIP reports that in continuation of the industrial action, public schools and offices in Ilorin were under locks and keys on Tuesday.

Students of public schools at St. Anthony Secondary School, Offa Road, GRA; Cherubim and Seraphim College, Sabo-Oke and Government Day Secondary School, Tanke, all in Ilorin who had come as early as 7am were asked to return home.

However, final year students who are currently sitting for West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) were allowed into the school premises.

Visits to state's Teaching Service Commission, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, State Secretariat Phase One along Offa Road, GRA and State High Court Complex on Lajorin Road, GRA, Ilorin showed that they were shut down.