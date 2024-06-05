Nigeria: 'I Don't Have to Suffer for Supporting Tinubu', Actress Toyin Abraham Replies Trolls

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham, has replied Netizens asking her to reveal the plans President Bola Tinubu discussed with her as a presidential candidate in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

Recall that the mother of one threw her weight behind the then APC presidential candidate during the 2023 general election, sharing her pictures with Tinubu and Sanwoolu, with the caption: "For the first time, I met the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he shared some of his ideas visions and strategies to solve the challenges before us as a nation. Listening to him renewed my hope and reaffirmed why he is my choice."

In a dramatic twist, Toyin Abraham has refused to bear the burden of being trolled by angry netizens over the current state of the economy.

The actress, in a series of queries by a social media user with handle called 'Otunba', concerning her discussions with Tinubu in 2023, decried incessant bullying and trolls her family has received online since the elections. She maintained that she supported the Tinubu's political aspiration because she was promised good governance.

Otunba had queried; "Maybe one day Toyin Abraham will divulge the plans Bola Tinubu shared with her to the public. I strongly believe we deserve to hear. Thank u #toyin_abraham1."

But, in reaction to Otunba's request, Toyin Abraham replied: "Of course I was told n promised good governance n happiness for everyone and wish I believe. If things didn't go well why do I have to be the one to suffer for it because I remember I voted goodluck and I was bullied but I didn't put blame on anyone choose Buhari. So please why would they be cursing and trolling me every time."

When asked if she believed the Tinubu-led administration has failed the citizens, the popular actress maintained that she has learned her lessons and has faced her career instead of politics.

"I have faced my life n career cos I am not a politician n I'm not in government, I have learnt my lessons never ever to be open with my choice again," she said.

Other netizens took the liberty to rain curses on the actress, blaming her for her roles in Nigeria's current economic situation.

Toyin Abraham, who replied in Yoruba language, has expressed her reservation towards a troll who mentioned her son while insulting her.

A fan, identified as Momopee, however, defended the actress, pointing out that she was not the only entertainer who campaigned for the Tinubu during the elections.

"What exactly did she do wrong? Other entertainers actively campaigned for their choice during the election. Why are they attacking Toyin? She needs to let these bullies know that their noise means nothing to her," Momopee said.

Meanwhile, in a video making the rounds on the internet, Toyin Abraham was seen crying and warning netizens to stop sharing pictures of her and raining insults on her family simply because she freely exercised her franchise.

"Stop sharing pictures of my child and passing frustration onto my family. I did not collect a dime; I am not that kind of person. I did not take 1 naira from Tinubu, my late father did not train me like that," she stated.

She declared that she would not take any more insults and trolls, expressing her intentions to go after everyone who had dragged her.

"I am taking this up, I will not collect public apologies, enough is enough, I have gotten all the comments from where I want to get them," she declared.