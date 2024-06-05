Nigeria: Petroleum Training Institute Matriculates 1,793 Students

Warri — The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State has matriculated 1,793 students for its 2023/2024 academic session.

The acting Principal/Chief Executive, PTI, Dr. Samuel Onoji, who administered the matriculation oath on the students, urged them to shun all sorts of vices on campus.

Some of the vices, he said, included examination misconduct, all forms of physical abuse, bullying, cultism, use of drugs, narcotics and drug peddling, as well as certificate forgery, exposure of body parts, indecent dressings, stealing and misuse of social media.

He warned that the management does not tolerate any social vices as spelt out in the institute's handbook, adding that anyone caught would face the consequences.

Onoji urged the students to take their studies with all seriousness which is their primary aim of coming to the PTI.

He disclosed that the process of repositioning PTI, which is the foremost institute of oil and gas in Africa, had commenced, adding that being a specialised institute for the training of manpower for the oil, gas and allied industries, places the students at an advantage over their peers in other tertiary institutions.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri told the matriculating students that Nigeria, being the largest producer of oil and gas in Africa, will always require their services in the sector.

Lokpobiri, who was represented by his special adviser and former President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), noted that the country needs steady influx of competent technicians and technologists to sustain the current levels of production in the industry.

"Nigeria is worlds 12th largest producer of oil and largest in Africa and also holds the largest natural gas reserves on the continent. The oil and gas sector plays a significant role in the economy, contributing about 65 per cent of government revenue and over 85 per cent of total exports in Nigeria.

"Further more, the petroleum contributes 6.63 per cent to the nation Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This implies that Nigeria needs steady influx of competent technicians and technologists to sustain the current levels of production and ensure greater ability in harnessing our vast hydrocarbon potentials.

"Institutions such as PTI is poised to meet this important demand through the training and graduation of men and women that are expected to play a part in this vital sector of the Nigerian economy," he said.

The minister promised that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources will continue to render the much needed support to PTI through collaborations, assisting in provisions of infrastructure and facilities to enable it meet its obligation of training and providing middle level manpower for the oil and gas sector.