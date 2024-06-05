Ghana: Take Environmental Cleanliness Seriously... CEO of Safewings Investments Limited Urges Ghanaians

The Chief Executive Officer of Safewings Investments Limited, Dr Richard Atuahene has called on Ghanaians to take environmental cleanliness seriously because the environment reflects the personality of Ghanaians.

The astute businessman made this statement when he addressed a cross section of the media ahead of the World Environment Day which falls on the 5th of June every year.

Dr Richard Atuahene stressed " I think that every Ghanaian must be seriously concerned about the filth engulfing us as a people and must be intentional in collectively working together to change the narrative."

He indicated that it was embarrassing how a cross section of Ghanaians were abusing the environment and destroying the very ecosystem that "ensures the continuous existence as a people."

Dr Atuahene urged all Ghanaians to frown on illegal mining for example as it remained a clear and present danger leading to the destruction of large tracts of forest belt whiles poisoning water bodies which had remained a major source of drinking water for all.

He expressed " It beats my imagination how we inflict this kind of pain on ourselves and generations unborn for our selfish gains. The menace of galamsey negatively robs on all of us as a people, and must close our social,religious and political ranks to help stop the menace before we drink of our own blood."

Dr Atuahene indicated that Safewings Investments Limited had since actively engaged in tree planting and general sustainable environmental practices partnering The Green Republic Project in the past.

He urged corporate Ghana to get actively involved because we the citizens, both individuals and corporate are a reflection of our environment and the need to change that ugly reflection.

Dr Richard Atuahene charged all Ghanaians to actively engage in one activity or the other during the World Environment Day on the 5th of June and also support the Green Ghana Day which comes off on the 7th June as the nation moves to help curb the devastating effects of Climate change and global warming.

He hinted that Safewings Investments Limited was working hard behind the scenes to roll out some kids related environmental programs to help inculcate in kids responsible values towards the environment.

Dr Atuahene said "we cannot fail our kids with our irresponsible behavior towards the environment and the least we could do is to help educate them on the environment so that they do not find themselves in worse situations than we currently find ourselves".

He indicated that Safewings through its Corporate Social Responbility wing focused on Education and and the Environment