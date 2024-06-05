Nigeria: Collapsed Niger Mining Site - We've Mobilized Our Officers, 7 Victims Rescued - Alake

5 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Ewepu

Abuja — FOLLOWING a crashed mining site in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, disclosed that his Ministry has swiftly mobilized Federal Mines Officers and officials of the Mines Inspectorate to the site, which seven victims have been rescued as rescue operations continue.

Vanguard had earlier reported that 50 miners were reportedly feared trapped at a mining site in Niger State, which occurred after a torrential rainfall on Sunday in Galkogo community in Shiroro Local Government Area of the State.

Alake said: "Upon learning of the incident, we mobilised our Federal Mines Officer (FMO) and officials of the Mines Inspectorate to the site. In collaboration with the mining company, we have rescued seven victims, some with injuries. Rescue operations with excavators are ongoing to ensure we avert loss of lives."

He said they are closely and actively monitoring the situation at the mining site operated by African Minerals and Logistics Ltd, therefore assured Nigerians of the Federal Government's resolve to investigate the remote causes of the disaster in order to prevent a recurrence in the future.

It would be recalled that the Minister recently announced a policy which makes it mandatory for companies on remedial measures for mining pits as part of the criteria and conditions for applying for mining licenses, and it is basically to minimize such accidents at mining sites.

