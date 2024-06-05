Nigeria: World Environmental Day - Govt Urged to Expedite Action to Stop Indiscriminate Falling of Trees

Abuja — AS Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2024 World Environmental Day, Save the Children International, SCI, Nigeria, Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to expedite action to stop the indiscriminate falling of trees across the country.

The call was made by the Advocacy, Campaign and Policy Manager, SCI, Nigeria, Ifedilichukwu Innocent, while speaking at the School Children's Art and Photography Exhibition /Competition and tree planting activities.

Innocent counseled that government should put in place processes and policies to ensure that indiscriminate falling of trees is made a culpable offence that would deter people from the act.

He further stated that it is imperative for government at all levels to ensure tree planting and replacement of tree cut down.

in various locations, and also put in measures and alternatives to discourage anything that will make individuals to fall trees to safeguard the environment.

However, he asserted that governments has not done enough in terms of providing clean

energy for cooking, hence people resort to falling trees.

This 2024 theme of World Environment Day is 'Land Restoration, Rehabilitation and Drought Resilience'.

He said: "Governments has not done enough in terms of providing clean energy for families to be able to use for their cooking and so you will continue to see people, families, individuals falling these trees.

"But efforts in replacing these trees is what is very important and that is what will save the environment."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also explained that the tree planting campaign is an opportunity to encourage school

children to be part of tree planting adding that it also engineers consciousness amongst

other stakeholders, the government, the development partners and others of being intentional about planting trees to safeguard the environment.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Rebecca Mamven, while acknowledging the theme 'Land Restoration, Rehabilitation and Drought Resilience', described it as apt and timely.

Mamven also commended SCI on sensitizing communities, proffering solutions to land degradation, stopping desertification, and promoting drought resilience with different types of trees and plants whilst ensuring a environmental sustainability.

Vanguard News